Plovdiv (Bulgaria), Oct 3 (PTI) Young Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored seven points from nine rounds to finish second in the Junior U-21 Round Table Open Chess Championship which concluded here on Sunday.

The 18-year old Erigaisi finished equal on seven points with Russian GM Alexey Sarana but lost out on winning the top prize due to an inferior tie-break score.

Also Read | SRH 39/3 in 7 Overs I KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Kane Williamson Departs.

Sarana drew his final round game against India's Abhimanyu Puranik to secure seven points while Erigaisi defeated Vugar Asadli in round nine. The Russian did not drop a point in the nine-round event,

Erigaisi remained unbeaten in the event, winning five games and drawing two. Among his victims were compatriot D Gukesh and Asadli while he drew with eventual champion Sarana.

Also Read | DC vs CSK, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Indian players had a good outing as young International Master Bharath Subramaniyam, Puranik and D Gukesh logged 6.5 points to finish third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The 13-year old Subramaniyam and Puranik also did not lose a game in the tournament.

The talented R Praggnanandhaa ended at 10th, though he managed six points in a field that included over 50 players.

Another Indian P Iniyan took the 14th spot with 5.5 points while Woman International Master Vantika Agrawal (4.5 points) finished 26th.

A total of eight Indians featured in the tournament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)