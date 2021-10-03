03 Oct, 19:07 (IST) KKR vs SRH Toss & Playing XI Update Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and Kane Williamson opts to bat first. Shakib Al Hasan makes his debut this season for KKR as he replaces Tim Seifert in the starting XI. Meanwhile, Umran Malik has been named in the SRH team. 03 Oct, 18:50 (IST) KKR vs SRH Live Updates Welcome to our live coverage of match no 49 in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai. Both teams have very different objectives heading into the game as KKR look to stay in the playoff race while SRH aim for a strong finish to the season.

