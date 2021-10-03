Delhi Capitals (DC) would take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League on Monday, October 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match, which would be played at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) would be an exciting clash as both these teams have already qualified for the playoffs and now, all they would worry about is to finish within the top-two slots on the points table. Delhi are in form, having overcome a difficult challenge from defending champions Mumbai Indians in a difficult Sharjah pitch. Chennai meanwhile, fell to defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals, who played brilliantly to outsmart the three-time champions. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Despite contrasting results in their last matches, Chennai hold the top spot on the points table with 18 points from 12 games. Delhi too have the same number of points but are behind on net run-rate.

Expected weather in Dubai at the time of DC vs CSK match in IPL 2021 (Source: Accuweather.com)

The weather seems fine for a good cricket match as the temperature seems to be around 32-33 degrees celsius. Having said that, there seems to a cloud cover according to the weather forecast but it is highly unlikely that there would be a rain interruption. DC vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 50

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch seems to be easy to score runs off as some high-scoring games have taken place so far. Batsmen would get value for their shots once it clears the infield as the outfield is very quick. Having said that, the pitch would offer some amount of turn and slow bowlers can get wickets. A first-innings total of 170-180 would be a competitive one on this pitch.

