New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Indian squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar went down fighting 2-3 against Mostafa Asal of Egypt in the opening round of CIB PSA Black Ball Open in Cairo, Egypt.

Returning to action after 11 months, Mahesh lost 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-1 to the 11th seed on Sunday.

Also Read | DV vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction LPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions Lanka Premier League Season 1 Semi Final 2.

He was the only Indian in fray after Saurav Ghosal on Friday pulled out due to an injury.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)