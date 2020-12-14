Dambulla Viiking (DV) will square off against Jaffna Stallions (JS) in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 semi final 2. The game will be held at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Dec 14, 2020. DV is led by Dasun Shanaka, while JS will play under the captaincy of Thisara Perera. DV lost to Colombo Kings (CK) in their last match, while JS also lost to CK in their previous game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for DV vs JS Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best fantasy playing XI for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions Lanka Premier League Season 1.

Jaffna Stallions failed to chase down the target of 174 runs in their previous game as they managed to score only 167/6 in 20 overs in their reply. On the other hand, Dambulla Viiking failed to defend a mammoth total of 204 runs against Colombo Kings. DV batsman Angelo Perera played an unbeaten knock of 74 runs from 51 balls. Interestingly, Colombo Kings has lost semi final 1 to Galle Gladiators. The winner of the upcoming DV vs JS match will face Gladiators in the final of LPL 2020.

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Niroshan Dickwella (DV) must be your wicket-keepers for this game.

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Angelo Perera (DV), Upul Tharanga (DV), Shoaib Malik (JS) and Charith Asalanka (JS) must be your batsmen for this clash.

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Samit Patel (DV) and Thisara Perera (JS) must be your all-rounders.

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Anwar Ali (DV), Duanne Olivier (JS), Suranga Lakmal (JS) and Binura Fernando (JS) must be your bowlers for this clash.

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Niroshan Dickwella (DV), Angelo Perera (DV), Upul Tharanga (DV), Shoaib Malik (JS), Charith Asalanka (JS), Samit Patel (DV), Thisara Perera (JS), Anwar Ali (DV), Duanne Olivier (JS), Suranga Lakmal (JS), Binura Fernando (JS).

Angelo Perera should be picked as captain for DV vs JS LPL 2020 semi final 2 fantasy team. While Shoaib Malik (JS) can be chosen as vice-captain.

