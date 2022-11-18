Dubai [UAE], November 18(ANI): Tensions were palpable as India's rising mixed martial arts star Sanjeet Budhwar came face-to-face with Kyrgyzstan's Atabek Abdimitalipov ahead of their highly-anticipated bout at Matrix Fight Night 10.

The stage is set for another exciting and action-packed edition of Matrix Fight Night. It is India's biggest MMA promotion is set to host its 10th edition at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai, UAE on November 18.

MFN 10 is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), India's largest and oldest Governing body for Mixed Martial Arts and the Global Authority for Mixed Martial Arts Federations (GAMMAF), will be introducing four titles in the promotion for the first time.

In the main event of the night, Sanjeet will face off against Kyrgyzstan's Atabek Abdimitalipov. On Thursday, the two opponents came face-to-face at the weigh-in-ceremony and shared a few exchange of words.

"As always, I am here in Dubai to put on a good show. My target is to win the beautiful belt and carry it home," Sanjeet Budhwar said at the press conference.

"I am delighted to be at MFN and I am ready to show the Indian fans what it truly means to be a fighter. I have many fans in this part of the world and I am confident their support will help me in getting the win," Atabek Abdimitalipov added.

Ayesha Shroff, MFN 10 co-founder, also could not contain her excitement ahead of the big show. "This is a very special edition of MFN. For those who doubted us, who thought that this will not go beyond MFN 1, we are here to say. We are not competing with any other promotion. We are running our own race. We want to thank Dubai for hosting us," she said.

Alan Fenandes, CEO & MFN Director of Operations said, "The fights that are happening at MFN 10 translated into a delightful fight card itself. We have been working on a lot of names for a long time and have been bringing talent from abroad. We have a fighter from the USA, Kazakhstan, and UK this time around and these are matches that were always in the making. These fighters were up there on our list from the first season. Also, this time the belt is up for grabs, so these guys have all the reason to put on a good show." (ANI)

