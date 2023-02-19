Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) Indian tennis players Mukund Sasikumar and Prajnesh Gunneswaran made their way into the final qualifying round at the Bengaluru Open after registering contrasting victories on Sunday.

The prestigious ATP Challenger event is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The 26-year-old Sasikumar, who is ranked 402 in the world, dominated World No. 170 Andrew Paulson during his confident 6-1, 6-4 win.

India No. 1 Gunneswaran, on the other hand, faced some tough challenge from Zimbabwean Benjamin Lock in the first set, which went into a tie-breaker, but managed to keep things under control to secure a 7-5, 6-4 victory eventually.

Also Read | No Changes in India Squad for Remaining Tests, Out-of-form KL Rahul Retained; Removed As Vice-Captain.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Ramkumar Ramanathan, who put up a solid show against the former World No. 78 Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan before going down fighting 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 in a thrilling three-setter that lasted for more than two hours.

Four other Indians, Sidharth Rawat, Kriish Tyagi, Digvijaypratap Singh and Manish Ganesh, who came as wild cards, also gave it their all but suffered defeats in their respective matches.

Top-seed Tseng Chun-Hsin, Australian Marc Polmans and No. 5 seed Luca Nardi among others will begin their challenge in the singles main draw whereas Sasikumar and Gunneswaran will fight in the final qualifying round earlier in the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)