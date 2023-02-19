After an entertaining 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League, Barcelona turns their focus on the league with a game against Cadiz. The Catalonians are top of the league with 56 points from 21 games, five more than Real Madrid who have played a game more. The lead could be further stretched by the home side if they win this evening. Xavi has seen his side dominate domestically so far and it is only Europe where their form seems to dip. Opponents Cadiz are 16th and further slip ups will put them in a relegation scrap. They come into the contest on the back of a win which should give them some confidence. Barcelona versus Cadiz will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 1:30 AM IST. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

Robert Lewandowski will lead the forward line for Barcelona with Raphinha and Gavi on the wings. Frenkie de Jong in central midfield will make the side tick with his fluid passing range while Franck Kessie and Sergi Roberto drive from the central areas to make up the numbers in attack. Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen will line up in the backline and this where the team’s strength lies.

Roger Marti and Sergi Guardiola play up top for Cadiz in a 4-4-2 formation which emphasises their will to attack. Brian Ocampo and Theo Bongonda on the wings have pace and trickery to stretch the Barcelona backline with Ruben Alcaraz lining up as the box-to-box midfielder. Alfonso Espino is suspended for the contest and is a massive miss for Cadiz.

Barcelona have not lost in their last 12 league fixtures and tend to dominate their opposition from the onset. This game would be no different and expect the hosts to claim all three points.

Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match

Barcelona will be taking on Cadiz in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, February 20. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Camp Nou, Barcelona. Real Madrid Bag 5th Club World Cup Title; Defeat Al-Hilal 5-3 in a High-Scoring Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, you can watch the Barcelona vs Cadiz match live on Sports18 SD.

Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. So, if you want to watch the live streaming of the game between Barcelona and Cadiz, you can tune into the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona are unstoppable at the moment and should secure yet another win to move towards the La Liga title.

