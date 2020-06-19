Sports News | Inter Miami Tests Positive for COVID 19

Washington, Jun 19 (AP) Inter Miami says one of its players has tested positive for the coronavirus, making it five MLS teams with at least one player in that situation.

The player was not identified.

The team says it is “working directly with local infectious disease specialists to treat the player, who was asymptomatic and has been observing isolation protocols since he self-identified being in close contact with an individual who showed mild symptoms during a health screening questionnaire administered daily to players.”

The test was part of mandatory ones administered by the team this week.

Players from Atlanta United, FC Dallas, D.C. United and the Philadelphia Union have also tested positive for the virus. (AP)

