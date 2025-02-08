Dubai [UAE], February 8 (ANI): The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) trophy was unveiled at a grand function ahead of the start of the tournament in Dubai, setting the momentum in action for global cricketing supremacy. The tournament will bring together legends from across the globe, an ILC release said.

The inaugural season of the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from March 3 to March 12, 2025, featuring six teams from different continents: Africa Lions, American Strikers, Asian Avengers, Euro Gladiators, Caribbean Hurricanes and Trans Titans.

The trophy unveiling saw the presence of Umesh Kumar, MLA (Khanpur, Uttarakhand) & CEO of ILC League; Pradeep Sangwan, promoter of the ILC League; Herschelle Gibbs, former South African batsman; Munaf Patel, former Indian cricketer.

Pradeep Sangwan, who is also the visionary behind the ILC League, spoke passionately about the league's goals and said the tournament aims to unite the world through the game.

"The ILC League is not just a tournament, it aims to unite the world through the game. The speciality of the league is that it will travel around different continents, starting in India, igniting the feeling of competitiveness among players all the more," Pradeep said, the release said.

Gibbs echoed the same emotion of Sangwan highlighting that the league's name says a lot. "Intercontinental is a bit more about affiliation because continents are involved and that makes the league competitive and different from the other ongoing leagues, he said.

"There's rivalry, intensity and much more... Even though it's legends' cricket, one thing that never fades from the game is competitiveness. I believe the league has a lot to offer in terms of intensity, rivalries on the field apart from its high standard cricket action," Gibbs added.

Umesh Kumar, who is also the CEO of ILC League, shared his insights into the league's vision and its potential to reshape the future of international cricket.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards making this event historic. When we planned to start the league, its vision, ambition and potential made me believe that this is going to be historic. I want to thank you all who joined us today to celebrate this important day, adding to the excitement," said the CEO of ILC League.

Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel thanked the organisers for the having a league like ILC for players who still want to play cricket post their retirement.

"When we quit international cricket, we don't focus on fitness much. But thanks to the legends leagues, we can play with that competitiveness again and it's thrilling to be back in action. ILC is one of the best among the ongoing leagues and I'm proud to be part of it," said Munaf Patel. (ANI)

