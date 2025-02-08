Inter Miami will be playing Honduran club Olimpia in a club friendly at the Olimpico Metropolitano this evening with an aim to get their preparations going for the upcoming season. Miami topped the points table last season but did not live up to the expectations in the playoffs. Opponents Olimpia are 6th in the Honduran championship with 4 points in 3 matches played. Their defensive record, particularly at home has been good and they will be fairly confident facing Inter Miami. Will Lionel Messi Play in Olimpia vs Inter Miami Friendly 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will be the key players for Inter Miami and the duo could combine well to wreak havoc on the opposition defence. Sergio Busquets has been the mainstay for the side in midfield and will look to be the link between attack. With Jordi Alba as a full back, expect the team to create from the areas.

Jorge Benguche, Elis, and Jerry Bengston will be part of front three for Olimpia. Erik Lopez is likely to be deployed on the left wing with Rodney Redes on the right. Luis Martinez and Hugo Benitez will form the central defensive partnership.

Where is Olimpia vs Inter Miami Friendly 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami will take on Olimpia Deportivo in a Club Friendly 2025 clash on Sunday, February 8. The Olimpia vs Inter Miami match will be hosted at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano and it will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi to Attend NFL Super Bowl 2025, Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Playing in Front of ‘GOAT’ (Watch Video) .

Where to Watch Olimpia vs Inter Miami, Club Friendly 2025 Live Telecast?

Indian audience will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Olimpia vs Inter Miami match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. No TV channels will provide the Club Friendly 2025 clash between the two franchises. For live streaming options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of Olimpia vs Inter Miami, Club Friendly 2025?

In good news for Indian fans, the viewers will be able to watch the Olimpia vs Inter Miami match live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch the Olimpia vs Inter Miami clash on Apple TV and MLS season pass. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch the live streaming for free. Inter Miami have quality players in their ranks and should find a way to secure a win here.

