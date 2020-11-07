Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Kane Williamson credited his team's bowlers for restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a paltry score of 131 runs on Friday.

RCB failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator clash against SRH as Jason Holder and T Natarajan starred with the ball to restrict the Virat Kohli-led side to 131/7 in the allotted 20 overs here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium yesterday.

Williamson said the bowlers bowled well considering the quality batting RCB has.

"It was a tough game. It was always going to be so against a class side like RCB. The quality of their batting, restricting them to 131. It was never going to be easy against a class side like RCB. It was a challenge to restrict them. We had time, but with two world-class legspinners it was never going to be easy," Williamson told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"We had to try and get through their spells and they did not give us much at all. It was just nice that we could get through their overs without losing too many wickets," he added.

Kane Williamson smashed his 14th IPL half-century while Holder played a cautious knock as SRH kept their finals hope alive after defeating RCB.

"You try and do your role as well as you can. Batting at 4, it can vary a lot, and surface dependent. It was nice to spend time and make a contribution, put some partnerships together," said Williamson.

"It's been an interesting last two weeks for us. [Holder] is cooler than me! He's playing beautifully," he added.

SRH will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 here on Sunday (November 8). The winner of that match will play the summit clash against Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

