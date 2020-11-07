Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a change in the dugout as current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under tremendous pressure after a poor start to the season. Former, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is tipped as the favourite to replace the Norwegian at Old Trafford and the Argentine himself is interested in the position and has turned down Spanish giants Barcelona twice for it. Who Is Mauricio Pochettino? 5 Things to Know About Potential Manchester United Manager Who May Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to a recent report from Daily Star, Mauricio Pochettino, during his time away from football, has snubbed to offer to be a Barcelona manager twice as he wants to coach Manchester United. It is understood that the Argentine has snubbed a ‘hosts of jobs’ since leaving Spurs in 2019 and is waiting for the Red Devils.

Mauricio Pochettino considers Manchester United to be the ‘right club’ for him but has sent a warning to the Red Devils that they must act quickly to acquire his services. However, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss isn’t the only manager in contention for the role as the record English champions are also sounding out RB Leipzig boss, Julian Nagelsmann, as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United find themselves at 15th in the Premier League table and are yet to win a match at home, losing three of their four games at once considered as fortress Old Trafford. The Red Devils’ defeats in Premier League this season have come at home and haven’t lost four of their first seven games since the 1989-90 season.

Manchester United were initially reluctant to part ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so early into the season but a dismal performance against Istanbul Basaksehir has changed their stance. The Red Devils take on Everton on the weekend, and a poor result in that fixture could see the Norwegian be relieved of his duties.

