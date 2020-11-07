After beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 with a place in finals at stakes. The high-voltage encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 8. David Warner’s Orange Army must take the field with great confidence as they are on a four-match winning streak. To the contrary, Shreyas Iyer and Co faced a thumping 57-run defeat against Mumbai Indians – who advanced to the finals – in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for DC vs SRH clash. SRH vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2020 Eliminator.

A settled batting line-up has been the mantra of SRH’s recent success. Skipper David Warner is back to his explosive best in the top order while Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson have played the anchor role brilliantly in the middle order. With Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan in the ranks, their bowling line-up continues to be lethal.

Speaking of DC, they can’t afford to take the field without solving their top-order woes. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been entirely out of touch, and one more batting failure could well end their campaign. Marcus Stoinis, however, has continued to do well in the all-rounder department while Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have delivered with the ball in most games. As the crucial encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Virat Kohli & Co Get Eliminated from IPL 2020 As Kane Williamson and Jason Holder Guide SRH to Victory.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Qualifier 2, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – With Wriddhiman Saha being injured, the ideal choice for wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Rishabh Pant (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Qualifier 2, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for three batsmen, and they should be Ajinkya Rahane (DC), Kane Williamson (SRH), David Warner (SRH) and Manish Pandey (SRH).

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Qualifier 2, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Both sides have good all-rounders, therefore, you can pick two for SRH vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 team, and they should be Marcus Stoinis (DC), Axar Patel (DC) and Jason Holder (SRH).

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Qualifier 2, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Kagiso Rabada (DC), Rashid Khan (SRH) and Sandeep Sharma (SRH).

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Qualifier 2, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Ajinkya Rahane (DC), Kane Williamson (SRH), David Warner (SRH), Manish Pandey (SRH), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Jason Holder (SRH), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Rashid Khan (SRH), Sandeep Sharma (SRH).

Rashid Khan (SRH) should definitely be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Marcus Stoinis (DC) is a good pick for vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2020 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).