New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube got among the runs as Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 171/4 in the allotted 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Samson (42), Buttler (41), and Dube (35) got among the runs, but none of them scored at a rollicking pace and as a result, Mumbai Indians' death-over specialists Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah managed to maintain a stranglehold in the end.

Asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals got off to a steady start as openers Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 47 runs in the first six overs. The going was on the slower side till the fifth over, but Buttler and Jaiswal took 27 runs from the overs bowled by Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Buttler (41) was looking to set the stadium on fire as he took a special liking towards the Mumbai spinners, but his innings was finally cut short by Rahul Chahar as he had the right-handed batsman stumped in the eighth over, hence ending the first-wicket stand of 66 runs. In his next over, Chahar ended up dismissing Jaiswal (32), reducing the Royals to 91/2 in the 10th over.

Shivam Dube then joined Samson in the middle and the duo kept the scoreboard moving. However, the runs did not come at a brisk pace as Dube found it tough to rotate the strike in the middle overs. Mumbai got the big breakthrough of Samson (42) in the 18th over as he was bowled by Boult.

Dube (35) was dismissed in the penultimate over by Bumrah and in the final over, only 12 were scored. Riyan Parag and David Miller remained unbeaten for Rajasthan on 8 and 7 respectively.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 171/4 (Sanju Samson 42, Jos Buttler 41, Rahul Chahar 2-33) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)