New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has donned a new bald avatar as the latest promo was released for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a new promo launched by host broadcaster Star Sports, Dhoni sporting a bald look can be seen giving children a lesson on how greed is good if it brings continuous success.

As Dhoni is giving the lesson, a montage appears of Rohit Sharma holding the IPL 2020 title. In another promo, the former India skipper, portraying a leader of an army cadet, can be seen talking about a "Virat Khiladi" and he gives the lesson on how anger is good if it helps in gaining success.

Mumbai Indians has won the IPL five times while CSK has won the title on three occasions.

The IPL Governing Council has already announced the schedule for IPL 2021 to be held in India across six venues from April 9.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener with the final slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

