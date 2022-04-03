Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the third match for both teams in the Indian Premier League 2022. The clashes of the two Kings have produced some big numbers, including the highest score of 240 and 231 for CSK and PBKS respectively in previous games.

Chris Jordan has recovered from illness and will make his debut for CSK.

For PBKS, Himachal Pradesh swing bowler Vaibhav Arora and Vidarbha keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma have received their maiden IPL caps.

At the time of toss, Ravindra Jadeja said: "We are bowling. We try to keep things simple, we are an experienced team. We back each and every player. One change, Chris Jordan comes in place of Tushar."

At the time of toss, Mayank Agarwal said: "Looks like a good surface for batting. So, we want to put runs on the board and let that pressure play. Couple of changes. Vaibhav comes in place of Harpreet Brar, Jitesh comes in place of Raj Bawa. Vaibhav can swing the ball both ways, so he is someone who we are excited about."

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius and Mukesh Choudhary.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora. (ANI)

