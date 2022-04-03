Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The SRH vs LSG clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 04, 2022 (Monday). Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be playing their second game of IPL 2022 against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants, after they lost their first game to Rajasthan Royals miserably by a huge margin. LSG on the other hand, have already set the bar high by winning against one of the mightiest teams in IPL, CSK, following a defeat in their first game to Gujrat Titans. Meanwhile, SRH are yet to open their account in IPL 2022.

SRH vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG) are our wicket-keepers

SRH vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Kane Williamson (SRH), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Ayush Badoni (LSG) could be our batters

SRH vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Washington Sundar (SRH), Krunal Pandya ( LSG) could be taken as all-rounders

SRH vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – T.Natarajan (SRH), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Avesh Khan (LSG) are our bowlers of Dream11 Fantasy Team

KL Rahul (LSG) could be named as the captain of your SRH vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team while as Washington Sundar (SRH) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

