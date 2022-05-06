Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans all-rounder Alzarri Joseph said that he is improving on his performance with each and every game.

Gujarat and Mumbai will be facing each other in their next IPL 2022 clash, here at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

"It is a bit different wherever you go, some pitches bounce a bit more, some are slow and some have a bit more pace in them. It is all about adjusting to different conditions. Preparation hasn't been any different, keeping the same work and keeping simple," Alzarri Joseph told host broadcasters Star Sports.

"I always try to improve on every game as much as I can learn from my coaches and teammates. They are all pretty helpful, Ashish and Gary as well, they try to teach me new skills and enhance my game," he added.

Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians. For Mumbai, Murugan Ashwin will replace Hritik Shokeen while Gujarat will be going with their same Playing XI.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith. (ANI)

