Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): The cricketing fraternity took to social media to express their admiration for young Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharshan, who lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a fine knock of 96 in just 47 balls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.

Sudharshan's knock consisted of eight fours and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 204.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on his inning, saying that it was a treat to his eyes.

"Tonight, Sai was a treat to the eye! Well played @sais_1509! #IPL2023Finals," tweeted Sachin.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag lauded the batter for his knock, saying that CSK will have to bat out of their skins to chase down the target.

"What an astonishing knock from Sai Sudarshan. Chennai will need to bat out of their skins to chase this in the finals. #GTvCSK," tweeted Sehwag.

Suresh Raina, the former Indian middle-order batter also tweeted, "Flying high Sai wat a knock in the final #CSKvGT #IPL2023Finals."

Indian spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin also wondered in a tweet that what is next for him and lauded GT for picking him up at a base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL mega auction in 2022.

"Sai Sudarshan from Alwarpet cc to Jolly Rovers cc to Tamil Nadu cricket team took 3 years. Where next? Well done GT on picking him at base price. #properplayer #CSKvsGT #IPL2023," tweeted Ashwin.

Top-order batter Mayank Agarwal also lauded Sudharsan for his knock.

"Quality knock, Sai. #CSKvGT," tweeted Mayank.

Sudharshan has impressed in the limited opportunities he has got in IPL 2023. He has scored 362 runs in eight innings at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.40. He has scored three half-centuries this season, with best score of 96.

Coming to the match, a 67-run stand between Shubman Gill (39 in 20 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a solid start. Then came a 64-run stand between Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Saha was dismissed for 54 off 39 balls, which had five fours and a six.

Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 21 off 12 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44 in four overs. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

The match is currently on hold due to rain.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

