Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 (ANI): After his side recorded a pulsating last-ball win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill said he would have loved to finish the game on his own while lauding Rashid Khan for his competitiveness.

He added that GT took the game deep and never lost hope till the very last ball.

A fine half-century by Shubman Gill and brilliant finishing by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat Titans (GT) secure a thrilling three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Jaipur on Wednesday.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, the GT skipper said, "We were targeting 45 in three overs and that is very much gettable, and that was the mindset. Mathematically, it is like both batters need to score 9-ball 22 runs or so and if one of the batters goes berserk, it will get over two-three balls prior."

Talking about his dismissal and Rashid-Tewatia's finishing, Gill said, "I would have loved to finish the game but very happy with the way Rashid bhai and Rahul bhai finished the game. Last game also, we dominated more than 50 per cent but our bad phases were very bad. Winning the game off the last ball is a wonderful feeling. He (Rashid) is such a fantastic player, someone you always want in your team. When GT is playing, do not think that (ruling the team out of the game).

GT opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing Buttler and Jaiswal early, RR recovered with a massive 130-run third wicket stand between skipper Sanju Samson (68* in 38 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Riyan Parag (76 in 48 balls, with three fours and five sixes). RR posted 196/3 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (1/18) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma also took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 197, GT started off with a 64-run partnership between Sai Sudarshan (35 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Shubman Gill. Wickets kept falling from the other end and Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes before perishing at the score of 133 as the fifth wicket in the 16th over. A brief cameo by Shahrukh Khan (14 in eight balls, with a four and six) and later a 38-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (22 in 11 balls, with three fours) and Rashid (24* in 11 balls, with four boundaries) infused life into the match again.

Rashid finished off the chase with a four on the final ball.

Kuldip Sen (3/41) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) were the top bowlers for RR. Avesh Khan also took a wicket.

GT is now in the sixth spot in the table, with three wins and three losses, giving them six points. RR have suffered their first loss after four wins and with eight points, they are still at the top of the tally.

Rashid took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

