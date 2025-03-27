Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"We will bowl first. I think we got to get them out early and look to chase the target. It depends on the team combination, that's why we want to bowl first," said Pant.

"We have the batting to chase it down...Avesh comes back, Shahbaz misses out. We gonna chase whatever they score, doesn't matter," LSG captain added.

Captain of SRH, Pat Cummins said, "It doesn't change the way our boys go about it, we always try to be positive. It's great fun. You know what you are signing up for coming into this tournament. Even going for 10 or 11 runs in an over, that can be match winning on somedays. We want to win games as a team and do well as a bowling unit. Hopefully we score big. We are playing with the same team like the other day."

LSG will be eyeing their first point in this tournament, while SRH will try to solidify their top spot by winning this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav. (ANI)

