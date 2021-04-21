Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings Innings:

KL Rahul

c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar

4

Mayank Agarwal c Rashid Khan b Khaleel Ahmed

22

Chris Gayle

lbw b Rashid Khan

15

Nicholas Pooran

run out (Warner)

0

Deepak Hooda

lbw b Abhishek Sharma

13

Moises Henriques st Bairstow b Abhishek Sharma 14

Shahrukh Khan

c Abhishek Sharma b Khaleel Ahmed 22

Fabian Allen

c Warner b Khaleel Ahmed

6

Murugan Ashwin

c Bairstow b S Kaul

9

Mohammed Shami

run out (Vijay Shankar/Bairstow) 3

Arshdeep Singh

not out

1

Extras: (B-9, W-1, NB-1)

11

Total: (10 wkts, 19.4 Overs)

120

Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 39-2, 39-3, 47-4, 63-5, 82-6, 101-7, 110-8, 114-9, 120-10.

Bowler: Abhishek Sharma 4-0-24-2, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-16-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-21-3, Siddarth Kaul 3.4-0-27-1, Vijay Shankar 1-0-6-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-17-1. (MORE) PTI

