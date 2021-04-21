Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday.
Punjab Kings Innings:
KL Rahul
c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar
4
Mayank Agarwal c Rashid Khan b Khaleel Ahmed
22
Chris Gayle
lbw b Rashid Khan
15
Nicholas Pooran
run out (Warner)
0
Deepak Hooda
lbw b Abhishek Sharma
13
Moises Henriques st Bairstow b Abhishek Sharma 14
Shahrukh Khan
c Abhishek Sharma b Khaleel Ahmed 22
Fabian Allen
c Warner b Khaleel Ahmed
6
Murugan Ashwin
c Bairstow b S Kaul
9
Mohammed Shami
run out (Vijay Shankar/Bairstow) 3
Arshdeep Singh
not out
1
Extras: (B-9, W-1, NB-1)
11
Total: (10 wkts, 19.4 Overs)
120
Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 39-2, 39-3, 47-4, 63-5, 82-6, 101-7, 110-8, 114-9, 120-10.
Bowler: Abhishek Sharma 4-0-24-2, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-16-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-21-3, Siddarth Kaul 3.4-0-27-1, Vijay Shankar 1-0-6-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-17-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)