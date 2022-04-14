Navi Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans here on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans:

Matthew Wade run out (van der Dussen) 12

Shubman Gill c Hetmyer b Parag 13

Vijay Shankar c Samson b Sen 2

Hardik Pandya not out 87

Abhinav Manohar c Ashwin b Chahal 43

David Miller not out 31

Extras: (NB-1, W-3) 4

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 192

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-15, 3-53, 4-139

Bowling: James Neesham 3-0-29-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-35-0, Kuldeep Sen 4-0-51-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-32-1, Riyan Parag 1-0-12-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-33-0. MORE

