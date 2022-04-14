Barcelona are set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 quarterfinal on April 15, Friday. The match would be played at Camp Nou and is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Catalan giants have been on a roll this season, having gone undefeated in 15 games across competitions and are once again looking like a team to beat. The first leg of this tie ended in a 1-1 draw with Ferran Torres helping Barcelona remain in the contest after Angsar Knauff had given Frankfurt the lead. Barcelona have won their previous three Europa League knockout games after drawing the first leg. Barcelona Transfer Update: Robert Lewandowski Agrees Three-Year Deal

Eintracht Frankfurt did not prepare for this game in an ideal manner, losing 2-1 to Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Barcelona on the other hand, defeated Levante 3-2 to continue their resurgence this season. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt quarterfinal clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at Camp Nou on April 15, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcaster of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

