Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 11 (ANI): Ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC have signed Australian defender Jacob Tratt on a one-year deal on Friday.

The 26-year-old can play both at centre-back and right-back positions. After his youth career at Sydney FC, he has been consistently playing in the Australian A-League and has represented Sydney FC, Sydney United, Wellington Phoenix, Sutherland Sharks and Perth Glory.

"I am excited and grateful for this opportunity at Odisha FC. I am looking forward to work with coach Stuart Baxter in contributing to the success of the club in the upcoming season ahead," Tratt said in a statement.

Welcoming the defender to OFC, head coach Stuart Baxter said, "We are pleased to secure Jacob's signature. He is a physically strong player with good functional technique who can develop further. His attributes shall add to our defensive line and bolster our squad depth."

The seventh edition of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Odisha FC will be playing all the home games of this season's ISL at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. (ANI)

