Lionel Messi’s future with Barcelona was the biggest thing in the world a few weeks ago. The Argentine expressed his desire to leave the club and made the hierarchy known about his decision via a burofax. But the Catalan side were not keen on letting their highest goals scorer leave and after a few meetings, the Blaugrana’s managed to convince the 35-year-old to stay put for at least yet another year. Lionel Messi Posts for the First Time After Extending Stay at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi, put an end to doubts over his future by releasing an interview, explaining his decision to see out his contract with the club, which ends in 2021. In the interview, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner said he was hurt that people ‘questioned his love for Barcelona’. However, the 33-year-old has recently shared a video addressing his 20-year love affair with the Catalan club. Lionel Messi Cleared by CONMEBOL to Play in Argentina’s Opening 2022 World Cup Qualifier Match Against Ecuador in October.

Despite Lionel Messi agreeing to see out his contract with Barcelona, the Argentine’s long-term future with the club is still in doubt. The 33-year-old’s current deal ends in 2021 and his will be eligible to negotiate with other clubs from January 2021 onwards but that could change when the new president arrives after elections next year.

The Barcelona skipper, who missed the mandatory COVID-19 and medical tests, for the pre-season preparations, took them earlier this week and then was allowed to join the squad for training. The Argentine first did individual training for a few days before joining the rest of the team ahead of the new season.

The new La Liga campaign begins on September 12 but Barcelona won’t play on the opening two weekends. The Catalan giants take on Villarreal in their first domestic season fixture on September 27, 2020 at the Nou Camp and will have Lionel Messi available.

