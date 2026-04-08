New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Indian shooters missed out on a place in the final of the 10m Air Pistol Men event in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol here at the Las Gabias shooting range on Wednesday.

Mukesh Nelavalli, who won gold in the 10m mixed team event yesterday, finished highest among the Indians in 14th place, according to a press release.

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In the 86-men qualification group, Mukesh shot 579-21x (94, 98, 98, 97, 95), two points below the final qualification place which was secured by Anton Aristarkhov with a score of 581- 20x. China's Xie Yu topped qualification with a score of 588- 18x.

The best performance among the Indians though was by Aakash Bharadwaj who shot 580-26x, to finish 10th in the standings, but he was only competing for ranking points. The other Indians in the fray, Ujjawal Malik finished in 22nd place with a score of 577-17x and Parmod Kumar finished 39th with a score of 574-16x. Varun Tomar, who was also competing for ranking points, shot 569-13x to finish in 63rd place.

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Rhythm Sangwan and Divya TS started well in the precision stage of the 25m Pistol Women event with both shooters currently placed inside the top eight. Rhythm ended the day with a score of 292-9x after shooting 99,96,97 in the three series round while Divya shot 291-8x with scores of 96,98,97. The third shooter in the competition, Simranpreet Kaur Brar had an off day with a score of 282-5x (93,94,95).

Abhidnya Ashok Patel and Chinki Yadav, both competing for ranking points finished the precision stage with scores of 286-8x and 277-7x respectively.

The rapid stage and finals of the 25m Pistol women will be held tomorrow. The qualification and finals of 10m Air Rifle Men and the elimination round of the 50m Rifle 3Postions Women will also be held tomorrow. (ANI)

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