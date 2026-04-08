The Delhi Capitals (DC) aim to maintain their perfect start to the IPL 2026 season tonight as they host a struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite earlier concerns regarding unseasonal afternoon showers, weather conditions in the capital have improved significantly, with ground staff working to ensure the 19:30 IST start remains on schedule. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard here.

Axar Patel’s Delhi side enters Match 14 as the competition’s form team, boasting three wins from three matches. In contrast, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are yet to find their rhythm, arriving in Delhi on the back of consecutive losses and seeking their first points of the campaign.

The Delhi Capitals have been galvanised by the emergence of Sameer Rizvi, whose match-winning 90 against Mumbai Indians solidified his reputation as the season’s breakout star. The home side is expected to name an unchanged lineup, relying on the spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to stifle the Titans' middle order.

For Gujarat, the focus remains on skipper Shubman Gill, who has returned to full fitness following a minor muscle spasm. While the Titans have struggled for consistency, the presence of Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler ensures they remain a formidable threat. Coach Ashish Nehra may consider tactical changes in the bowling department, possibly introducing an extra pace option to exploit any lingering humidity. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs GT IPL 2026.

Delhi’s strategy has centred on aggressive middle-overs batting, a move that has frequently caught opposition captains off guard. Gujarat, meanwhile, will look to Sai Sudharsan to provide a stable platform at the top of the order, allowing their finishers to capitalise in the death overs.

Should the weather hold, fans can expect a high-scoring contest. If further rain occurs, the DLS method may come into play, potentially favouring the side batting second in a shortened pursuit