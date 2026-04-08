GT have managed to pull off a win from the jaws of defeat, but by the thinnest of margins of 1 run. David Miller did not take the single with 2 off 2, and ended up on the losing side. However, Miller's blitz kept DC in the hunt in the final over. This is GT's maiden win this season.
KL Rahul fell tantalisingly close to a 100, but most importantly, he will be livid not to get DC past the finish line. A wide yorker from Mohammed Siraj becomes Rahul's undoing on 92 as the batter handed a catch to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.
OUT! Rashid Khan has singlehandedly brought GT into the contest. Khan bowls a googly, as DC captain Axar Patel tries to go big, but the ball spins away from the batter, who sees the ball gets sliced towards extra cover, where Glenn Phillips claims a sharp catch.
David Miller walks off the field, as South Africa is retired hurt. Miller was facing issues with his finger in his left hand. DC captain Axar Patel joins KL Rahul in the middle, with his side needing 82 to win.
OUT! Bowled Em! Rashid Khan has turned the game around, and in-form Sameer Rizvi has to depart for a golden duck. Rizvi pushed forward, but the ball spun back and crashed into the stumps. Earlier, Khan had the final laugh as Nitish Rana departed for 5. Rana hit a solid boundary on the previous ball, but failed to read the wrong'un and skied the up trying to go over long-off. Sai Sudharshan takes a sharp catch.
This is a solid start by DC, with the team nearing the 100-run mark in the 10th over. A lot of credit has to be given to KL Rahul, who has scored 53 off 29, while Pathum Nissanka smoked 41 off 24, before Prasidh Krishna ended the partnership.
This is just the start DC would have hoped for from their openers. Pathum Nissanka attacked first, but then KL Rahul too joined the party as the duo raked up 36 in 4 overs.
Pathum Nissanka has started his innings from where he left off against MI, and has raced to 13 runs in 5 overs, hitting Mohammed Siraj for 3 fours in the first over itself. Nissanka's partner KL Rahul will hope that his partner's form rubs off on him as well after successive failures.
The final few overs have pulled things back for DC, with GT looking to score well beyond 220 at the 210 at the 15 overs mark. Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill scored fifties after a blitz by Jos Buttler at the top. Mukesh Kumar claimed two wickets but was expensive, while Lungi Ngidi was economical as well.
FIFTY! This is a solid knock by Washington Sundar. Sundar finally displayed his batting capabilities to the fullest, hitting a half-century in 30 balls, laced with 5 fours and two sixes.
The Delhi Capitals (DC) aim to maintain their perfect start to the IPL 2026 season tonight as they host a struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite earlier concerns regarding unseasonal afternoon showers, weather conditions in the capital have improved significantly, with ground staff working to ensure the 19:30 IST start remains on schedule. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard here.
Axar Patel’s Delhi side enters Match 14 as the competition’s form team, boasting three wins from three matches. In contrast, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are yet to find their rhythm, arriving in Delhi on the back of consecutive losses and seeking their first points of the campaign.
The Delhi Capitals have been galvanised by the emergence of Sameer Rizvi, whose match-winning 90 against Mumbai Indians solidified his reputation as the season’s breakout star. The home side is expected to name an unchanged lineup, relying on the spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to stifle the Titans' middle order.
For Gujarat, the focus remains on skipper Shubman Gill, who has returned to full fitness following a minor muscle spasm. While the Titans have struggled for consistency, the presence of Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler ensures they remain a formidable threat. Coach Ashish Nehra may consider tactical changes in the bowling department, possibly introducing an extra pace option to exploit any lingering humidity. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs GT IPL 2026.
Delhi’s strategy has centred on aggressive middle-overs batting, a move that has frequently caught opposition captains off guard. Gujarat, meanwhile, will look to Sai Sudharsan to provide a stable platform at the top of the order, allowing their finishers to capitalise in the death overs.
Should the weather hold, fans can expect a high-scoring contest. If further rain occurs, the DLS method may come into play, potentially favouring the side batting second in a shortened pursuit