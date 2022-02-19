By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 19 (ANI): IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra has hailed India's right to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai as a stepping stone towards big events coming in the country as India will make all efforts to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Olympics.

Also Read | Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

"It means that it is a beginning or a stepping stone towards big events coming in India. We are going to make all our efforts to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Olympics in India. So, this is a stepping stone or beginning in that these are the people who take decisions. India most probably is going to be the third-largest economy in the world in the next few years. So, these things do make a difference when they come and see the infrastructure. The growth and the 650 million youth of this country. It is going to make a big difference. I think India is going to become a sporting powerhouse in future and pretty soon." said IOA President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra while speaking to ANI.

This will be India's second IOC session. India last hosted an IOC session in New Delhi in 1983. The IOC session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC's supreme organ, and its decisions are final. An ordinary Session is held once a year, while Extraordinary Sessions may be convened by the President or upon the written request of at least one-third of the Members.

Also Read | PSL 2022: Disappointed with James Faulkner’s Behaviour, He Will Not Be Drafted Into Future PSL Events, Says PCB.

"I think it is a very proud moment. After 40 years we have got this event and it is high time that all these big tickets events and functions start coming to India I would say when you see all the delegates coming from approximately all the countries coming from the world along with 150 IOC members and when they see India they have an impression that we need people to change their impression we need people to know anything and everything is possible in India. It is an important and proud moment for us." told IOA President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra to ANI.

The Indian delegation comprised of the country's first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Abhinav Bindra, IOC Member Mrs Nita Ambani, IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur made the presentation to IOC members during the 139th IOC Session, being held alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"I think it is a joint effort IOA, the IOC member in India Mrs Nita Ambani, the sports ministry and even the government of India and all are members in IOA. It's a joint effort and the end result is when you work jointly together in a coordinated manner then the end result is like this. We are quite hopeful with things going this way. We will certainly be trying in getting the bids to get the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Youth Olympics to India." explained Narinder Batra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)