Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers face off in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) at 09:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna Pirates have been the best team in the league so far and find themselves at the top of the team standings. The record champions have won four in a row and will be looking to continue that run. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers are three points off the playoff spot and can move into the top four with a win.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, live online streaming.

