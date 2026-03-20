Rome [Italy], March 20 (ANI): The Italian squad for the FIFA World Cup playoffs was unveiled on Friday.

The squad features a total of 28 players, including midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, who had been in doubt due to a muscle strain. Liverpool's Federico Chiesa returns, while Marco Palestra of Cagliari has earned his first-ever call-up, as per Goal.com.

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Zaccagni, Orsolini and Bernardeschi are not a part of the squad, so are Vicario and Zaniolo.

Italy will lock horns with Northern Ireland in the semifinal of the playoffs on March 26 and will play their first leg at home in Bergamo. If they beat Northern Ireland, the Gianluigi Donnarumma captained side will be playing in an away final against Wales or Bosnia on March 31, with a World Cup squad at stake.

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The four-time champions have not qualified for the past two WC editions in 2018 and 2022, and their final appearance saw them finish 22nd and face a group stage exit. The tournament is being held from 11 June to 19 July in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Italy squad: Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Cagliari), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli);

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Cagliari), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli);

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Nicolo Pisilli (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle);

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Liverpool), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta). (ANI)

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