Mumbai, September 14: Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their first win of the home leg in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 12, delivering a convincing performance against UP Yoddhas with a scoreline of 41-29 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, as per a release from PKL. Following the victory, at the post-match press conference, Jaipur Pink Panthers head coach Narender Redhu credited the fans for their support. PKL 2025: Nitin Kumar Shines As Jaipur Pink Panthers Register First Home Win With 41–29 Victory Over UP Yoddhas.

He said, "I want to thank the fans for the energy they give us. We should get this energy in every match. I want to thank the fans from the bottom of my heart."

The head coach was also delighted with his team's performance, especially from the younger players on Saturday.

"Look, our team has a lot of new guys, most of them are NYPs, and we are trying to give our 100 per cent in every match. In today's match, we played against one of the better teams in the tournament. UP Yoddhas have very good players, with experienced defenders and raiders," he added.

"For us, Nitin had a good game, completing his Super 10, and Ali Samadi supported him. In defence, Reza (Mirbagheri) and Aashish (Malik) also made their mark, and the four defenders played well in combination. The team played according to the plan that was made, and helped us win the match," Redhu noted. PKL 2025: Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj Shine As Puneri Paltan Return to Top of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table With Win Over Telugu Titans.

Head coach Narender Redhu also shed light on the role of his franchise in supporting the team.

"We don't want to put pressure on our team. I want to go back to the game against Dabang Delhi K.C., when we lost by a narrow margin. Even after that game, we didn't put a lot of pressure on the team. We believe that the team will get the right result as long as the boys have the freedom to play their way. The bonding between the players, coaches and the franchise is brilliant. They treat everyone like family. As a result, there is no pressure and the team has the fighting spirit," he said.

