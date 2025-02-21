Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC (JFC) head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance after securing a crucial 2-0 victory over Mohammedan SC (MSC) in Kolkata, keeping their playoff hopes alive in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Speaking at the post-match press conference, he lauded his players' commitment and the significance of securing three points away from home.

"I am very happy to win the game because everybody worked very hard. We must think positive and it is very important--away game we have(won)," Jamil said, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Jamshedpur FC wasted no time taking the lead in the sixth minute through Ritwik Das. The visitors continued to press and doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute when Nikhil Barla calmly slotted the ball into the net after being played through by Imran Khan.

Despite creating multiple scoring opportunities, Jamil emphasized that the ultimate goal was securing the win rather than chasing a higher margin of victory.

"The most important thing was to get the three points. Because (it was an) away game. We played against Mohammedan SC, who worked hard. It was a difficult game. In a game like this, one goal is enough, two goals are okay, but you must win. That is the most important," he said.

The victory ensured that Jamshedpur FC completed the league double over Mohammedan SC, moving up to 37 points from 21 matches--just two points behind second-placed FC Goa. The win keeps Jamshedpur FC well in the race for a top-two finish, which would guarantee them direct entry into the semifinals.

However, Jamil insisted that his team remains focused on one match at a time, with their upcoming clash against Kerala Blasters FC being the primary concern.

"The next game is important. We will play the next game with Kerala Blasters FC and it is very important for us. Then we will decide what to do next. We will first qualify (to the playoffs) and then we will see the second position," he noted.

Jamil also highlighted the contribution of experienced players who played a crucial role in maintaining control throughout the match.

"Javier Siverio is doing well. Jordan Murray is also doing well. Javi Hernandez is also working hard. He knows how to maintain himself...He does what he does, and I believe he will do good also," he remarked.

One of the standout performers on the night was Ritwik Das, who scored the opening goal, on his return to first XI.

Jamil was full of praise for the midfielder, recognizing his importance to the squad.

"Yes, Ritwik started the first level and he scored. He scored on his home ground and that is very important. Ritwik is a quality player. He must continue playing. He must play 90 minutes. We need him," he said. (ANI)

