Rome, Feb 21: Paulo Dybala guided Roma to a 3-2 knockout playoffs second-leg win over 10-man Porto in the Europa League, clinching a 4-3 aggregate victory move into the last 16. Dybala's quickfire double and Niccolo Pisilli's emphatic strike ensured Roma completed a fine comeback. The Argentine hit two neat finishes in the space of four first-half minutes after the Dragons had taken the lead in stunning fashion via Samu's overhead kick. FCSB 0-2 Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Ruben Amorim's Side Remains Unbeaten in League Phase, Qualifies Straight Into Round of 16.

Porto were reduced to ten men after Stephen Eustaquio's red card shortly after half-time, and substitute Pisilli added a third for the hosts before Devyne Rensch turned the ball into his own net in added time. In another match, 10- man Ajax progressed to last-16 with 3-2 aggregate win despite being beaten 2-1 at home by Union Saint-Gilloise after extra-time. Kenneth Taylor's extra-time penalty secured an exhilarating aggregate victory for Ajax.

Union SG dominated the first half and Kevin Mac Allister headed in the opener from Sofiane's Boufal's free-kick. Ajax were reduced to ten in the 25th minute when captain Davy Klassen was dismissed in conceding a penalty that Promise David stepped up to convert, levelling the tie at 2-2. But Taylor's spot kick early in extra time proved decisive in a thrilling game.

Later, a fine Luka Sucic double helped Real Sociedad claim an entertaining 5-2 victory over Midtjylland, completing a 7-3 aggregate victory. Brais Mendez took advantage of a defensive mix-up to open the scoring before Sucic scored his first. Midtjylland fought back through an Adam Buksa penalty and a crisp Dario Osorio strike, but Sucic added a second before half-time. A late Mikel Oyarzabal spot kick and Orri Oskarsson goal completed the scoring after Daniel Silva was sent off for the visitors. Rangers 1–1 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Dejan Kulusevski's Equaliser Earns Spurs a Crucial Draw.

Elsewhere, the Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt advanced after winning a thrilling game 5-2 that went to extra time against Twente, winning 6-4 on aggregate. Twente went ahead on the net when Fredrik Sjovold deflected into his own goal before Kasper Hogh responded with a penalty.

A quickfire Mees Hilgers own goal and Brice Wembangomo strike in added time briefly put the hosts ahead on aggregate, but Sem Steijn's last-gasp goal levelled the tie for Twente. Sondre Brunstad Fet's close-range shot and Arno Verschueren's own goal finally secured victory for the home side in the second half of extra time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).