London, May 17 (PTI) Formula E on Wednesday named Jeff Dodds as its new CEO from June 5 replacing Jamie Reigle, who will move on to an advisory role after a four-year stint.

Over the last four years, Reigle has led Formula E in partnership with founder and chairman, Alejandro Agag, and will now move to an advisory role for the remainder of the season to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Appointed in 2019, Reigle navigated the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through the COVID pandemic, built a multi-disciplined executive team and introduced a series of initiatives that underpin Formula E's strategic position and ongoing development, the Formula E said in a press release.

During his tenure, Reigle oversaw the introduction of a new sporting format that has been met with the universal enthusiasm of fans, teams and partners, the launch of the GEN3 car and the implementation of technical, commercial and financial regulations that reinforce the business model of Formula E's teams and manufacturers.

Dodds served as COO at Virgin Media O2 for the past two years and prior to that he held leadership positions at Virgin Media as MD and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

He also spent two years living and working in the Netherlands as CEO of telecoms business Tele2.

Dodds has also held executive roles at Callaway Golf and Hond.

Agag said: "Jeff brings a proven track record of dynamic leadership and impressive execution to Formula E, and the Board looks forward to him unlocking the full potential of Formula E, for the benefit of our fans, teams, manufacturers, partners and stakeholders."

New CEO Dodds said: "My passion for automotive, sport and entertainment means I am incredibly excited about this opportunity. Formula E is a unique platform that blends cutting-edge technology with the world's most sustainable sport, providing endless potential for innovation and positive change.

"There is a world-class team at Formula E and I am excited to lead them into the next chapter, shaping the future of motorsport and redefining what is possible."

