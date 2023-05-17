New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The draw for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship was announced on Wednesday.

The official Twitter handle of All India Football Federation (AIFF) made the announcement on Twitter.

Also Read | SRH vs RCB, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Draw for the #SAFFChampionship2023 is done, and here's how things stand Watch the post-draw Media Interactions here https://bit.ly/3BQu89D #IndianFootball," tweeted AIFF.

https://twitter.com/IndianFootball/status/1658736029443190785

Also Read | IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of PBKS vs DC T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Group A has India, Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan.

Group B has Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The upcoming SAFF Championship will take place in India from June 21 to July 4.

The defending champions are India, who have eight titles to their name. They are also the most successful team in tournament history. They defeated Nepal 3-0 in the final of the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The first-ever edition of the tournament took place in 1993.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)