Excitement levels have sky-rocketed, with the Indian Premier League 2023 getting to the end of its group stages. Thrilling matches, close finishes and some fascinating moments have made this year’s tournament so very special. Fantasy gaming has been an integral part of fans’ experience of this competition and it continues to do so. And Dream11 is one of the most popular platforms for fantasy gaming, especially in the IPL. Before every game, ardent fans who regularly engage in making fantasy teams go through different reports for tips and suggestions and come up with the perfect XI, which would earn them maximum points. Many fans, who are active users of Dream11, might wonder if changing their usernames is a possibility later on after having used one already. And in this article, we shall talk about that. Dream11 Points Rule for Impact Player: Will You Get Fantasy Points for New Substitute Rule in IPL 2023? Here’s All You Need to Know.

Can I Change My Team Name in Dream11?

Unfortunately, no. Fans, who have already selected a default team name, will not be able to change it in the future. According to Dream11’s website, “Team names can only be changed once! To change your default team name, head to your Profile page of the Dream11 app, tap the pencil icon next to your team name, select the team name of your choice and save it. If it is already taken, you will need to select a different one.” Also, fans would not be able to see the pencil icon next to their profile once they have changed their team name after registering in the app. Since team names cannot be changed and are visible to everyone, Dream11 also suggests that fans avoid using personal details and inappropriate words. Dream11 Backup Players Rule Points: Explained Fantasy Sports App’s New Feature Launched During IPL 2023.

Fans would hence have to be very careful while selecting team names. Not only can they not be changed, but fans would also have to keep in mind that their identity on the platform lies in the team name. It is also advisable that fans use unique combinations of numbers and alphabets to prepare these team names.

