New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has been hospitalised here after complaining of uneasiness.

The 61-year-old felt unwell on Thursday following which he was taken to a hospital here, Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra told PTI.

"He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak," Malhotra, also a former Test player, said.

Unverified reports, however, stated that the 1983 World Cup winner had undergone an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always," India batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

One of India's greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs.

He is the only player in cricket's history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.

Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.

