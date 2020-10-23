Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev has suffered from a heart attack and the 61-year-old has undergone angioplasty in Delhi. As per a few verified account on social media, the former Indian captain was had lost a lot of weight with a very little muscle mass left in him. No sooner the news broke everyone started sending out their good wishes and wished him a speedy recovery. The details of the same are awaited as of now and the family members of the legendary cricketer are yet to give an update about the Kapil Dev’s health. Kapil Dev Looks Dapper in his Bald New Avatar, Impresses His Former Teammate Chetan Sharma (See Pics).

The former Indian cricketer was recently in the news for investing an undisclosed amount for in a power sector funded company named Harmonizer India. The company is focussed on entry efficiency solutions. “I have invested in Harmonizer India to support the Indian brainpower and technocrats who have done so well to acquire 14 patents,”Dev said in a statement. For now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev @therealkapildev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Teena Thacker (@Teensthack) October 23, 2020

Another one

Just saw him playing at Delhi Golf Club couple of days ago. He has lost a lot of weight. Literally with little muscle mass on arms etc. I’m told he had diabetes related health issues. Wishing him all the best. — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) October 23, 2020

Kapil Dev was also in the news and had emerged as a top trend on social media a few months ago for flaunting his new look. Coming back to the story, we wish him a speedy recovery.

