Sports News | Kapse''s Three Wickets Get Bharat Rangers over the Line Against NECO Master Blaster

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Bharat Rangers beat NECO Master Blaster by 23 runs in the second fixture of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League at the VCA Stadium here on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 06, 2025 08:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Kapse''s Three Wickets Get Bharat Rangers over the Line Against NECO Master Blaster

Nagpur, Jun 6 (PTI) Bharat Rangers beat NECO Master Blaster by 23 runs in the second fixture of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League at the VCA Stadium here on Friday.

Shubham Kapse's 3/21 won him the Match of the Match award and Bharat Rangers their first points on the table.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Classic Lineup Confirmed: Star Javelin Thrower to Compete With Some Big Names in Inaugural Edition of NCC 2025.

Batting first, Bharat Rangers posted 131 and then stopped NECO Master Blaster at 108.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
  • Videos
    Lucknow Rape Case: Accused Who Kidnapped & Raped 2.5-Year-Old Girl Near Metro Station Killed in Police Encounter Lucknow Rape Case: Accused Who Kidnapped & Raped 2.5-Year-Old Girl Near Metro Station Killed in Police Encounter
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | Kapse''s Three Wickets Get Bharat Rangers over the Line Against NECO Master Blaster

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Bharat Rangers beat NECO Master Blaster by 23 runs in the second fixture of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League at the VCA Stadium here on Friday.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 06, 2025 08:48 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Kapse''s Three Wickets Get Bharat Rangers over the Line Against NECO Master Blaster

    Nagpur, Jun 6 (PTI) Bharat Rangers beat NECO Master Blaster by 23 runs in the second fixture of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League at the VCA Stadium here on Friday.

    Shubham Kapse's 3/21 won him the Match of the Match award and Bharat Rangers their first points on the table.

    Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Classic Lineup Confirmed: Star Javelin Thrower to Compete With Some Big Names in Inaugural Edition of NCC 2025.

    Batting first, Bharat Rangers posted 131 and then stopped NECO Master Blaster at 108.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    lottery sambad
    50000+K+ searches
    indiana pacers
    5000+K+ searches
    -->
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    lottery sambad
    50000+K+ searches
    indiana pacers
    5000+K+ searches
    stolen movie
    500+K+ searches
    wamiqa gabbi
    500+K+ searches
    lottery sambad today
    20000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results