Sports News | Kapse''s Three Wickets Get Bharat Rangers over the Line Against NECO Master Blaster

Nagpur, Jun 6 (PTI) Bharat Rangers beat NECO Master Blaster by 23 runs in the second fixture of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League at the VCA Stadium here on Friday.

Shubham Kapse's 3/21 won him the Match of the Match award and Bharat Rangers their first points on the table.

Batting first, Bharat Rangers posted 131 and then stopped NECO Master Blaster at 108.

