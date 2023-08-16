Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) Karnataka girls dominated Day 1 of the 39th Sub-Junior and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championships here on Wednesday, as Tanishi Gupta scripted a national record in the 200m individual medley in Group 2.

She clocked 2:24.83, surpassing state-mate Manavi Varma's record of 2:26.99 scripted later year. State-mate Naisha clocked 2:29.84 to bag the silver medal.

In Group 1 of the same event, Manavi Varma of Karnataka won the gold clocking 2:22.86, while Maharashtra's Raghvi Ramanujam bagged the silver in 2:30.56.

In the boys' 100m butterfly (Group 1), Assam's Jananjoy J Hazarika clocked 55.99 seconds. He created the record during the prelims, surpassing Maharashtra's Mihir Ambre's record of 55.65 sec in 2017. Kartikeyan Nair of Karnataka claimed the silver clocking 56.66.

The last national record of the day came in the boys' Group 1 division where Karnataka's Vidith S Shankar clocked 29.40 sec in 50m breaststroke to better his own record of 29.47 set during the prelims earlier in the day. He went past Haryana's Vansh Pannu's record of 29.59 set in 2022.

Results:

Boys Group I: 400m Freestyle -- 1. Yug Chelani (Raj) 4:04.45; 2. Ronak Nitin Sawant (Mah) 4:05.40; Saswata Roy (Ben) 4:06.65.

100m butterfly: 1. Jananjoy J Hazarika (Asm) 55.99 (NMR 55.61 in heats); 2. Kartikeyan Nair (Kar) 56.66; 3. Parambrata Biswas (Ben) 57.63.

50m breaststroke: 1. Vidith S Shankar (Kar) 29.40 (NMR); 2. Rana Pratap (Jhar) 29.75; 3. Kevin Jinu (Ker) 30.37.

Group II: 400m Freestyle -- 1. Yuvraj Singh (Del) 4:14.29, 2. Prithviraj Menon (Kar) 4:19.23; 3. Akshai Thakuria (Kar) 4:22.12.

100m butterfly: 1. Ishaan Mehra (Kar) 59.14; 2. Harijarthik Velu (Kar) 1:01.24; 3. Manash Pratim (Assa) 1:01.35.

Group III: 200m freestyle: 1. Jas Singh (Kar) 2:22.24; 2. Vihaang Ashishkumar (Guj) 2:23.21; 3. Kabir Aryaman (Mah) 2:23.66.

100m backstroke: Krishiv Doshi (MP) 1:13.34; 2. Vihaan S P (Goa) 1:14.50; 3. AP Arya (TN) 1:15.54.

Girls:

Group I: 200m IM -- 1. Manavi Varma (Kar) 2:22.86; 2. Raghvi Ramanujam (Mah) 2:30.56; 3. Subhranshini Priyadarshini (Assa) 2:30.57.

100m backstroke: 1. Ridhima Veerendra (Kar) 1:05.85; 2. Shalini R Dixit (Kar) 1:06.51; 3. Sanjana Manguesh (Goa) 1:07.63.

Group II: 200m IM -- 1. Tanishi Gupta (Kar) 2:24.83 (NMR); 2. Naisha (Kar) 2:29.84; 3. Saanvi Deshwal (Mah) 2:32.39.

100m backstroke: 1. Naisha (Kar) 1:08.10; 2. Tanishi Gupta (Kar) 1:08.72; 3. Sri Nithya (Tel) 1:09.33.

Group III: 200m freestyle -- 1. Anushka Sanjeev (Mah) 2:25.02; 2. Lasya Sri (AP) 2:26.12; 3. Adriza Rani Chetia (Asm) 2:27.56.

100m backstroke: 1. Shivani Karra (Tel) 1:11.83; 2. Shreya Binil (Ker) 1:13.82; 3. Debopriya D (Ben) 1:16.56.

