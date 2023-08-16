Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to get off to a good start to their AFC Cup 2023-24 campaign when they face Nepalese outfit Machhindra FC in a second-round preliminary stage match on Wednesday, August 16. The Mariners were handed a shock 0-1 defeat by archrivals East Bengal in the Kolkata derby that was played in Durand Cup 2023 earlier this month and they would be keen on looking beyond that defeat. Juan Ferrando will expect his men to come up with a strong response as the Indian Super League 2022-23 champions look to progress further into the continental competition. Durand Cup 2023: Gokulam Kerala Get the Better of Kerala Blasters, Beat Local Rivals 4-3 in Derby Clash.

Despite the shock defeat to rivals East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant would back their strong squad to make a thumping comeback. The Mariners have some of the best names in Indian football and a good mix of youth and international experience. Machhindra FC on the other hand, are riding high on the momentum which they gained from beating Paro in the first preliminary round match. However, beating the Mariners on their home turf, the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan would be a tough ask. And fans can expect a cracker of a contest.

When Is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue

The AFC Cup 2024-24 second stage preliminary round match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Machhindra FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on August 16, 2023 (Wednesday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Machhindra FC football match in the AFC Cup 2022 will be unavailable for live telecast. Fans hence will not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Match?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC clash in the AFC Cup 2023-24 will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the official Mohun Bagan Super Giant Facebook page to watch the live streaming online of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC match. However, it will be available for subscribers only.

