New York, Sep 1 (AP) Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is sticking around longer at Flushing Meadows than she did a year ago.

Kerber eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4 in a nearly empty Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Kerber won the 2016 U.S. Open but lost in the first round a year ago. She used to be ranked No. 1 and is seeded 17th in New York. (AP)

