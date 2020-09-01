Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a late addition to their squad ahead of IPL 2020. RCB named legspinner Adam Zampa as a replacement for fellow Australian Kane Richardson for Indian Premier League season 13, which begins from September 19 in the UAE. Richardson pulled out of the franchise tournament due to the impending birth of his first child. RCB fans were over the moon on seeing Zampa added to the squad with spinners predicted to receive great help in the UAE and could play a big role in IPL 2020. Netizens brought out the RCB memes and funny jokes to welcome the Australian legspinner into the team. RCB IPL 2020 Squad Update: Adam Zampa Replaces Kane Richardson.

Zampa, whose only previous appearance in the IPL was for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016-17, will further bolster RCB’s spin attack. He will join the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali and Washington Sundar - all regular internationals in T20I cricket. While Pawan Negi and uncapped Shahbaz Ahmed are also present in the RCB squad. MS Dhoni Should Bat up the Order for CSK During IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir.

RCB Announces Adam Zampa As Replacement for Kane Richardson

He had taken 19 wickets in 11 matches for the Rising Pune Supergiant with his figures of 6/19 the best figures by a spinner in the Indian Premier League. Zampa also has a good economy in the IPL. His announcement was welcomed by the RCB with funny memes and jokes about his arrival going viral on the internet.

RCB Fans After the Announcement

How RCB Fans See Adam Zampa

How #RCB fans(including me) seeing zampa today 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FCQWdRX638 — I hate you, still I (@Vinivinci3) August 31, 2020

Marcus Stoinis After Hearing Adam Zampa Will Play IPL

Stoins after he got to know that Zampa is coming to UAE : pic.twitter.com/BI6aDJc8IP — Satvik (@133_Hobart) August 31, 2020

Fans Decoding Idea Behind Adam Zampa's Signing

Virat Kohli was dismissed 7 times by Adam Zampa in 21 matches. And now RCB buys him! Coincidence?!🤔 pic.twitter.com/TidM69H1xk — Peeyush Khandelwal (@peeyushk_real) September 1, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal When He Sees Adam Zampa

Chahal when he sees Zampa joining RCB squad. 😂 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/gIsUsamuy2 — Mon (@monicas004) September 1, 2020

Marcus Stoinis After Adam Zampa Joins RCB

Zampa is playing this year IPL Le stoinis pic.twitter.com/WQMQwxOKBP — Abhishek (@dj_abhiishek) August 31, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal After Adam Zampa Joins

Zampa joins the RCB.. Yujvendra chahal. pic.twitter.com/lhUCmQkAQ5 — UMANG (@cricktomania) August 31, 2020

RCB Fans on Learning Adam Zampa's Bowling Figures

Adam Zampa's Best bowling Fig came in UAE RCB fans : pic.twitter.com/nLCahDUBGV — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) August 31, 2020

Zampa, who had listed a base price of INR 1.50 crore, had gone unsold at the IPL 2020 Players Auction. But he will now join the RCB squad following the limited-overs series against England in the UK. Both Zampa and Richardson are with the Australia squad for the three-match ODI and T20I series. Zampa will head to UAE with the remainder of the IPL playing contingent once the series ends on September 16.

