New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Day five of Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 (Under-16) Phase-1 saw Sports Authority of India 'A', Citizen Hockey XI, Sports Hostel Odisha, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Har Hockey Academy, Anantapur Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre registered wins in their respective pool matches on Sunday.

In the first match of the day Sports Authority of India 'A' defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 18-0 in Pool A. Kajal (10', 20', 41', 57', 58') starred with five goals, while Jyoti Xaxa (18', 23', 38') bagged a hat-trick for Sports Authority of India 'A'. Karuna Minz (4', 5'), F Lalbiaksiami (9', 54'), Captain Sunelita Toppo (11', 33') and Dipika Barwa (22', 29') each netted twice for Sports Authority of India 'A'. Tanuja Toppo (8') and Anjana Xaxa (51') also contributed a goal each for the winning team.

Also Read | Changwon 2022 World Cup: Singhraj Adhana Adds Medals To Tally As Indian Shooters Continue To Impress.

In the second match of the day, Citizen Hockey XI edged past Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 3-2 in a thrilling Pool A match. Nancy Saroha (4'), Diya (23') and Captain Mauli (53') scored a goal each for the winning team, while Komal (27', 57') netted twice for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta.

In the third Pool A match of the day, Sports Hostel, Odisha beat Smart Hockey Academy Raipur 5-1. Captain Amisha Ekka (23', 40', 48') smashed a hat-trick, while Archana Xalxo (12'), and Sushmita Dungdung (15') scored a goal each for the winning team. Neeshu Vihan (30') scored the lone goal for Smart Hockey Academy Raipur.

Also Read | BWF World Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth Lead India's Challenge in PV Sindhu's Absence.

In the fourth Pool A match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat registered a monumental 39-0 win over Mumbai School Sports Association. Captain Sakshi Rana (2', 8', 9', 23', 34', 35', 39', 45', 58') smashed a total of nine goals, while Riya (18', 32', 33', 43', 44', 60') scored six goals and Khushi (3', 5', 17', 24', 36') scored five goals for the winning team. Manjinder (13', 30', 59'), Sakshi (22', 47', 53') and Monika (41', 42', 57') each scored three goals, while Ravina (20', 31') Priyanka (27', 29'), Nidhi (46', 49') and Tamanna (51', 56') each netted twice. Bhavya (15') and Vanshikha (30') also scored a goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat.

In the fifth match of the day, Har Hockey Academy earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Sports Authority of India B in a thrilling Pool B fixture. Captain Pooja (15', 32', 47') led Har Hockey Academy's fightback after Sports Authority of India B had taken a lead twice through Captain Akanksha Pal (5') and Shanti Horo (29').

In the sixth match of the day, Anantapur Hockey Academy edged Delhi Hockey 3-1 in a thrilling Pool B encounter. Pujari Madhurima Bai (27', 30', 48') scored three goals for the winning team, while Kajal (53') scored the lone goal for Delhi Hockey.

In the penultimate game of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy outplayed Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy 13-0 in Pool B. Tanvi (10', 40', 46'), Rubi Rathore (25', 59', 60') and Kajal Pundir (43', 45', 50') each bagged a hat-trick, while Sujata Jayant (28', 54') netted twice and Mitali Sharma (18') and Captain Krishna Sharma (26') also contributed a goal each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy

In the last match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre beat Salute Hockey Academy 5 -1 in Pool B. Neharika Toppo (40', 42', 60') scored a hat-trick, while Pragya Patel (21') and Anushka Bhawre (26') chipped in with a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre. Kajal (53') scored the lone goal for Salute Hockey Academy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)