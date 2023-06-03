Florence (Italy), Jun 3 (AP) Faith Kipyegon broke the women's 1,500 meters world record at the Golden Gala.

She became the first woman to better 3 minutes, 50 seconds when the Kenyan won in 3:49.11 in the Diamond League meet on Friday.

Also Read | French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to Reach Fourth Round.

The two-time Olympic and two-time world champion took almost a second off the record of 3:50.07 by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon owned the second fastest time after clocking 3:50.37 in August in Monaco.

At the Golden Gala, Kipyegon was paced through the first 400 meters in 1:02.37, and the 800 in 2:04.00. When pacemaker Sage Hurta-Klecker moved aside, Kipyegon pressed on and reached 1,200 in 3:05.28. The last 500 meters she ran solo, and to a roar from the crowd at the finish Kipyegon raised her hands to her face and dropped to the track in tears.

Also Read | Trinbago Knight Riders Reveal Retention List For Upcoming CPL 2023 Season.

She ran the last 400 in 58.51.

Laura Muir of Britain was second in 3:57.09, and Jessica Hull of Australia third. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)