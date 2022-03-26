Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders' new captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings and Iyer himself received their maiden KKR caps.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 3.

Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time after iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished the captaincy after 12 seasons at the helm of the Chennai-based side.

The Teams:

Also Read | IPL 2022: BCCI to Felicitate Neeraj Chopra and Other Indian Tokyo Olympic Stars Before CSK vs KKR Tournament Opener: Report.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)