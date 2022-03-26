Punjab Kings would face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of IPL 2022. Both these teams are perennial underachievers in the IPL but after signing some good players in the IPL 2022 Auction last month, both these teams would hope to bring about a change in that narrative this year. Also, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings would have new captains at the helm. While Faf Du Plessis has taken over RCB's leadership from Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal was picked to be Punjab Kings' captain after KL Rahul left for Lucknow Super Giants. In that way, both these franchises would usher in a new era in their team's IPL journey and hope at the same time that this year, they get to the title. No IPL 2022 Opening Ceremony! Here’s a Look Back at Some of the Best IPL Opening Ceremonies from Previous Seasons

Having said that, both teams look good on paper this time. RCB would not have Josh Hazlewood for this game while PBKS is likely to miss the services of Kagiso Rabada, who joined the team a day ago. For fans making Dream11 Fantasy teams for the PBKS vs RCB clash, they can scroll below for some important suggestions.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper: The wicketkeeper for this PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022 game can be Jonny Bairstow (PBKS).

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - The batters of this team can be Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf Du Plessis (RCB), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) and Sherfane Rutherford (RCB).

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Liam Livingstone (PBKS) and Raj Bawa (PBKS) should be the all-rounders on the side.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers -Harshal Patel (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB) and Rahul Chahar (PBKS) can make up the bowling attack of your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy team.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf Du Plessis (RCB), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Sherfane Rutherford (RCB), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Raj Bawa (PBKS), Harshal Patel (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB) and Rahul Chahar (PBKS)

Faf Du Plessis (RCB) can be picked as captain of your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy team while Liam Livingstone (PBKS) can be named vice-captain.

