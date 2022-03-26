The BCCI is reportedly set to felicitate India's winners from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 before the IPL 2022 gets underway on March 26. The year 2021 was a monumental one for India's Olympic sports as the country bagged a total of seven medals, including one gold which came through Neeraj Chopra's arm in the men's javelin throw event. According to reports from InsideSport and Zee News, Chopra would be one of the several Olympians to be felicitated by the BCCI before the IPL 2022 opener at the Wankhede Stadium. No IPL 2022 Opening Ceremony! Here’s a Look Back at Some of the Best IPL Opening Ceremonies from Previous Seasons

The other Olympians who would reportedly be felicitated today before the game are Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain. Players from India's bronze-medal winning hockey team would also be present at the felicitation ceremony as well. India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was a very special one, considering the fact that the country could bag only two medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

There would be no opening ceremony before the CSK vs KKR opener in IPL 2022. It would be the fourth consecutive year that there would be no opening ceremony in the IPL. BCCI had decided to do away with the event in 2019 as a tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. There has been no opening ceremony since then and it is set to continue this year as well.

